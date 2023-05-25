Oxi Fresh Announces Expansion Plans in Boston

May 25, 2023Cleanfax Staff
Boston

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, a carpet cleaning franchise company, is expanding their brand presence in Boston and its surrounding communities through new franchising opportunities.

 With five territories currently available to prospective franchisees, Oxi Fresh is teaming up with local entrepreneurs who love Boston and are passionate about serving their communities.

“We have five exceptional carpet cleaning franchise territories available in Boston and neighboring areas,” said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise Development. “We’d love to see those territories in the hands of qualified, talented entrepreneurs by the end of 2023.”

First opening in 2006, Oxi Fresh employs a low-moisture cleaning method that utilizes the power of oxygen. For its franchisees, the company offers a specialized CRM designed for each business and automated marketing tools, freeing up owners to focus on business development rather than just their daily tasks.

“We’ve created an environmentally friendly cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products,” said Jonathan Barnett, Oxi Fresh founder and CEO. “With hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward and continue our mission of providing everyone with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services.”

