Online Poll: The Fault of the Company

March 3, 2023Cleanfax Staff
As a cleaning or restoration professional, every process must be completed perfectly so as to not ruin furniture or other household items belonging to your customers. However, not every job can go smoothly throughout your whole career.

Knowing this information, it’s time we break down the fault of the company and how often customer equipment has ever been damaged by professionals to show the frequency and how it’s been handled. Let us know by answering our latest online poll below!

Take part in the latest poll here:

Have you ever been at fault for ruining something and then had to pay to replace it, such as a room of carpet or hard floor, an area rug, or piece of furniture?

Participation takes only a moment of your valuable time. While your response is confidential, your answer just might help another person in our industry make a business decision or find solace in shared misery. Take a moment to share your thoughts with the latest  Cleanfax Online Poll regarding upholstery services since COVID.

Looking for the results of a previous poll?

Visit our poll archive. There you can see the results of polls on a wide range of topics, such as how you pay your techs, what’s most important when buying a new truckmount, whether auto dialers work when fishing for new business, and many more.

