Nursing Mothers Act Prompts New DOL Workplace Poster

With Mother’s Day coming up, J. J. Keller & Associates Inc., a provider of workplace compliance products and services, recently announced the release of a new “Employee Rights Under the Fair Labor Standards Act” poster by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), which reflects an update required by the Provide Urgent Maternal Protections (PUMP) for Nursing Mothers Act.

Under the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act, most employees have the right to break time and a space, other than a bathroom, that is private and shielded from view to express breast milk for their nursing child.

The DOL has also made minor changes to the Family and Medical Leave Act poster, and on June 27, 2023, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will update its “Know Your Rights: Workplace Discrimination is Illegal” poster with information about the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

These mandatory posting changes come on the heels of an October 2022 change to the EEOC “Know Your Rights” poster. In addition to the federal posting changes, more than 35 state posting changes have already been announced in 2023, with many more expected to follow.

“Employers often expect labor law posting changes to occur in January,” said J. J. Keller human resources editor Terri Dougherty. “These updates show that a mandatory change can occur at any time of the year.”’