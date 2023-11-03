November/December Edition of ISSA Today Now Online!

November 3, 2023cleanfaxstg
Nov-Dec 2023 ISSA Today

The November/December edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.

In the latest issue of ISSA Today magazine, join us in celebrating 100 years as your worldwide cleaning industry association. From hearing past presidents recall their journey and what they expect for the future, to a detailed ISSA timeline, to thought leaders’ predictions on the future of the industry, and much more. It’s all inside!

Here’s some of what you can find in the November/December 2023 issue:

