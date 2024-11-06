November/December Edition of ISSA Now Available

November 6, 2024Cleanfax Staff
ISSA Today November/December

The November/December edition of ISSA Today—now available in digital format for your desktop, smartphone, or tablet―helps you stay up to date on the latest cleaning industry and ISSA-member news.

In the November/December 2024 issue of ISSA Today magazine, discover what drives young industry professionals in the ISSA Emerging Leaders section. Then, check out facility management leadership tips and strategies, check out the science behind dealing with biofilms, learn how to measure cleaning performance, and see what makes ISSA member company Wist Business Supplies & Equipment the success it is today. All of this, and much more, is inside this issue!

Straight Talk!Immigrant to Innovator: A Journey to Leadership in Cleaning

President’s MessageReflecting on 2024

ISSA In Action!An inside look at what ISSA is doing for its members today.

ISSA Emerging LeadersGet to know the class of 2024!

The Trouble With BiofilmsIf you miss them, they will cause trouble.

Leadership in Facility Management—Insights from Jim Collins’ Level 5 leadership model.

LEED Version 5 UpdateThe cleaning industry’s feedback sparks changes.

Measuring Cleaning PerformanceDo it like the Olympian you are.

ComplacencyBusiness development must never stop.

Member SpotlightWist Business Supplies & Equipment is pioneering excellence and redefining customer service.

View the Table of Contents to see everything available in this issue.

