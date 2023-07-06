NORMI/HIASF Form Training Alliance

The National Organization of Remediators and Microbial Inspectors (NORMI™) and the Home Inspector Association of South Florida (HIASF) have announced a strategic alliance to provide cross-training and membership for its members.

Located in South Florida, the HIASF provides support and continued education (CE) training to its members to improve the quality of both segments of the construction industry.

“We couldn’t be happier about this training alliance,” said Doug Hoffman, Executive Director of NORMI, “because, as a former builder and home inspector, I understand the need for high quality training and professionalism in the Home Inspection field. Having the opportunity to help home inspectors navigate the muddy waters of screening for microbial growth in the context of building sciences has been my desire since I wrote my book Mold Free Construction (www.MoldFreeConstruction.com) and the HIASF is the perfect place to support our efforts.”

Alfred Ritacco, President of HIASF said, “This is the perfect opportunity for our organization to be properly trained, where needed, in dealing with indoor air quality and surface microbial contamination. We go into environments all the time that are of a concern, and we want our members to understand the risks and protect themselves from adverse health concerns. Our Board of Directors is passionate about putting high quality training in front of our members and this is definitely the right step for us. We look forward to a long, strong relationship with NORMI.”

To launch this alliance, NORMI/HIASF will co-sponsor the first class—a NCMS™ (NORMI Certified Mold Screener) half-day class—on Friday, August 11, from 8 a.m. to Noon ET at the NORMIPro™ Academy in Sunrise, Florida. This half day class, offered onsite and in a LIVE online ZOOM format, trains home inspectors on how to inspect interior surfaces of the built environment and include evaluating indoor air quality concerns without violating the Florida Mold-Related Services assessor licensing statute. As an added value, this course has received approval from the State of Florida Home Inspectors Board for three hours of CE toward the home inspectors license.

For more information and registration, go to www.BestTrainingSchool.com www.Training.NORMI.org or call 877.251.2296 or email [email protected] For more information about Home Inspector Association of South Florida (HIASF) [email protected]; go to www.homeinspectorsofsouthflorida.com or call 954-993-4864.