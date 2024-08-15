Nicholas Sekol Joins Restoration CrossCheck LLC

August 15, 2024Elizabeth Christenson
Sekol Joins CrossCheck

Restoration CrossCheck added Nicholas Sekol, a licensed contractor in three states, as a senior consultant. With more than 23 years of experience, including a dozen years in management positions at ATI Restoration, Nicholas brings unparalleled expertise to CrossCheck clients.

His menu of services includes:

  • Adjuster relations and negotiations training
  • Expert witness services
  • Appraisals
  • Independent estimate reviews
  • Large loss consulting
  • Project management training

Sekol is already making a significant impact by helping clients finetune their billing, organize their documentation to reduce adjuster push-back, collaborate effectively with insurance adjusters, increase settlement amounts, and decrease administrative burdens.

Sekol will be a featured speaker at Restoration CrossCheck’s Strategic StrikesBootcamp on Sept. 3 before The Experience Convention in Las Vegas. He will share insights on how to improve adjuster relations and negotiations, and many other tips he has developed over the last two decades.

Reserve your spot at RestorationCrossCheck.com/Bootcamp. Convention registration is not required to attend the Bootcamp. Just register for the Expo Hall for FREE with code RCCVIP.

Read Elizabeth Christenson's Posts

Elizabeth Christenson

Follow Elizabeth Christenson

