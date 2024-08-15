Nicholas Sekol Joins Restoration CrossCheck LLC

Restoration CrossCheck added Nicholas Sekol, a licensed contractor in three states, as a senior consultant. With more than 23 years of experience, including a dozen years in management positions at ATI Restoration, Nicholas brings unparalleled expertise to CrossCheck clients.

His menu of services includes:

Adjuster relations and negotiations training

Expert witness services

Appraisals

Independent estimate reviews

Large loss consulting

Project management training

Sekol is already making a significant impact by helping clients finetune their billing, organize their documentation to reduce adjuster push-back, collaborate effectively with insurance adjusters, increase settlement amounts, and decrease administrative burdens.

Sekol will be a featured speaker at Restoration CrossCheck’s Strategic StrikesBootcamp on Sept. 3 before The Experience Convention in Las Vegas. He will share insights on how to improve adjuster relations and negotiations, and many other tips he has developed over the last two decades.