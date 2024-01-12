NeXus 2024 Details Announced

January 12, 2024Cleanfax Staff
NeXus 2024

Aramsco has announced details of NeXus 2024, the company’s annual trade show for the restoration, concrete surface preparation, abatement, safety, and professional cleaning industries.

Aramsco’s two-day event will take place March 18–19 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and features more than 80 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and innovations in hands-on demonstrations. In addition to the trade show floor, NeXus will offer an array of educational tracks featuring subject matter experts from across the industry, including ISSA Media Director Jeff Cross. Available as part of the event’s All Access Pass, these classes are also eligible for Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) continuing education credits, allowing attendees keep their certifications current.

For more information and to register, visit nexus.aramsco.com.

Cleanfax Staff

Cleanfax provides cleaning and restoration professionals with information designed to help them manage and grow their businesses.

