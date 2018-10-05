LOS ANGELES — October 5, 2018 — The 2019 “Woven Treasures” customized advertising calendar, published by Paul Shaper Productions, is available to order now for your rug business. Each customized order is printed with your advertising message on each month and on the cover.

For 26 years, rug cleaners have built business and customer relationships with this gift calendar that displays their branding and message. The calendar can be used as a personal direct advertising tool that is given to customers in the retail shop, delivered at the time of service, or mailed.

The rug collection calendar is carefully curated each year by the Shapers with enriching descriptions provided by Leslie Atiyeh. The calendar also includes informative guides on “Rug Care” and “How Rugs Are Made.”

Meg Walker of Aladdin Cleaning & Rugs in San Antonio has been increasing her calendar order yearly. She says, “We mostly hand them out versus mailing. Our staff gives them out with pick-ups and deliveries and our customers love them. We keep them at the front desk and in the rug showroom. Customers find the two educational rug guides very useful. It’s great for our advertising mix and branding.”

The 2019 advertising calendar edition will be limited to only one publishing. Customized orders are closing soon, and non-custom calendars are also available. For more information or to place an order, contact tammy@orientalcarpets.com.