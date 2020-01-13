POMPANO BEACH, Fla.—January 13, 2020—Registration is now open for Winter Break 2020: South Florida Technical Conference on Mold, sponsored by AEML, Inc. The event will take place February 21-22 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

During the two-day conference, participants will have the opportunity to attend five classes taught by industry experts that cover a wide range of topics important to mold inspection, testing, and remediation and indoor air quality management. These classes can also help attendees earn their required MRSA and MRSR CEUs before the July 31, 2020 deadline. The conference agenda is as follows:

Health and Safety in the Environmental Industry with Michael McGuinness

Michael will teach about health and safety procedures that are essential for working with or being exposed to potentially hazardous materials, situations, and properties.

Howard’s presentation on report writing and data interpretation is important not only for brand new inspectors and remediators in the industry, but also for established professionals who want to perfect their report writing skills and understand lab results.

David’s lecture will be an opportunity to fine-tune your current sampling techniques and identification skills for finding the source of mold and building problems.

Mark’s course on building psychometrics will provide information to help you draw critical conclusions when conducting any sort of building inspection.

Patrick will be teaching about HVAC building systems, an essential component to understanding how building occupants are affected by underlying problems.

Conference registration is $249 per person and includes breakfast and lunch both days. For more information, special pricing on hotel accommodations, and to register for Winter Break 2020, click here.