UNITED STATES—September 9, 2020—Heading into the peak of wildfire season, California has already suffered a record 2.3 million acres burned this year. More than two-dozen major fires are actively burning in the state, prompting new evacuations and dramatic helicopter rescues as the West Coast fire season burns on. Pacific Gas & Electric cut power to more than 172,000 customers over the weekend with more outages expected as high heat and strong winds produced favorable fire conditions across much of the state, according to the Associated Press. After PG&E power lines were identified as the cause of the state’s deadliest wildfire in 2018, the utility company began the practice of shutting off power preemptively when conditions are particularly dangerous.

Diablo winds in Northern and Central California fueled the fires burning there, where two of the three largest fires in state history are burning in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the AP. While working to protect a fire station in Los Padres National Forest, fifteen firefighters suffered burns and smoke inhalation with three being hospitalized, according to USA Today.

More than 30,000 people in Fresno and Madera Counties were forced to evacuate as the Creek Fire burned through the Sierra National Forest, destroying more than 350 structures. Some people, trapped in the forest by the flames, had to be airlifted to safety by California National Guard and Navy pilots who completed eight round trips into the inferno to rescue the stranded people, according to USA Today. The AP reports that more than 200 people were evacuated by helicopters over two days. In Southern California, fires are burning in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties as forecasters warn of the arrival of the fall Santa Ana winds which could reach speeds of 50 mph.

States across the West are plagued by this year’s severe West Coast fire season as high temperatures and dry winds—at times reaching hurricane-force—fueled blazes in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming over the weekend, according to USA Today. The AP reports that the small town of Malden, Wash. was mostly destroyed by one of nine major fires currently burning through the state. Hundreds of residents are evacuating as the flames scorched more than 500 square miles on Monday alone, according to USA Today.

At least 35 fires are burning in Oregon where nearly 100,000 customers were without power on Wednesday after initial reports showed some of the fires may have been caused by downed power lines, according to USA Today. In Montana, the smaller Bridger Foothills Fire destroyed 28 homes and a number of other structures near Bozeman, Mont. Thirteen homes and 31 other structures were destroyed near Orofino, Idaho when a complex of smaller wildfires burned rapidly through the area.

The AP reports that large-scale fire events are occurring with increasing frequency, and studies suggest that the effects of climate change are creating a drier California, which makes its landscape of brush and forest highly flammable. Stanford University climate scientist Noah Diffenbaugh said, “The frequency of extreme wild fire weather has doubled in California over the past four decades, with the main driver being the effect of rising temperature on dry fuels, meaning that the fuel loads are now frequently at record or near-record levels when ignition occurs and when strong winds blow,” according to the AP. This year’s record-breaking season in California comes just two years after the previous record was set when 1.8 million acres burned in the state in 2018. That season was also California’s deadliest, killing more than 100 people, 85 of whom perished when the historic Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise and became both the state’s deadliest and most destructive fire on record, according to NBC News.