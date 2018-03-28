MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA — TSheets by QuickBooks, the small business time-tracking and scheduling company popular within the carpet cleaning and restoration industry, is conducting a survey of cleaning and restoration companies. The TSheets survey asks companies about their experiences with cash flow.

The company is looking for industry professionals to take part in the survey to gain a better view of the overall sector. According to TSheets, the purpose of the survey is to gain an understanding of the unique issues that the cleaning and restoration industry faces in regard to cash flow management and, with that understanding, create tools and resources to address those challenges.

“TSheets would love your help, so we can better help you!” Tsheets said in a release.

Those interested in participating in the TSheets survey can click the following link: Take the Survey

The TSheets survey results will be published on the TSheets blog once the data has been collected and analyzed.