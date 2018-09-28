SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA — September 24, 2018 — Trojan Battery Company , a manufacturer of deep-cycle energy storage solutions, introduces new branding that includes a modern logo, vibrant colors, revised product branding, and a new tagline: “Charging Forward.” The refreshed brand will be prominent in Trojan’s marketing campaigns and a new website slated for later this year.

The new logo keeps the classic maroon color of Trojan batteries but depicts a revamped version of the iconic Pegasus, which is now facing forward in order to signify the positive momentum that Trojan Battery is experiencing as a company.

“Trojan is confident that the new branding supports our maturation as a company while staying true to the legacy that built this business,” said Bryan Godber, senior vice president of corporate marketing and product management. “Our continuous goal is to set ourselves apart from the competition by maintaining a brand promise that exemplifies the high quality, performance, and technical support we are known for.”

The brand refresh coincides with Trojan Battery Company moving its headquarters into a new office building to accommodate the growth Trojan has experienced in recent years. “This is an exciting time for Trojan Battery. The new brand in conjunction with this move to a modern headquarters has invigorated our entire organization,” said Neil Thomas, president and CEO for Trojan Battery. “I’m very pleased to have the opportunity to lead this dynamic organization and to position Trojan toward its next 100 years of success.”