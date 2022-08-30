LAS VEGAS, NV. —August 30, 2022— The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has been included in the Military Housing Readiness Council Act introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Thom Tillis in the United States Senate and Representatives Jacobs, Bice, Porter, and Ryan in the House of Representatives.

This legislation would create the Department of Defense’s Military Housing Readiness Council, a seventeen-person group consisting of various individuals, including members of the armed forces, military spouses, and a representative from the IICRC. The Council will be responsible for making recommendations regarding policies surrounding privatized military housing, monitoring landlord compliance with current policies (i.e., The Tenant Bill of Rights), and proposing ways to improve collaboration, awareness, and promotion of accurate information within military housing.

The bills have been referred to their respective Armed Forces Committees, though no meetings have been scheduled. The IICRC will continue to monitor and work to get this legislation passed through Congress and signed by President Biden.

For additional information regarding the legislation, take a look at the Military Housing Readiness Council Act.

For questions, contact the IICRC Advocacy Lead, Robbie Bradshaw, at [email protected]

About the IICRC

The IICRC is a global Standards Developing Organization (SDO), accredited through the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), as well as a credentialing body that certifies individuals in 20+ categories within the Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Industries. The IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire Industries it serves with nearly 49,000 Certified Technicians and 6,500 Certified Firms in 22 countries. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.

For more industry news and updates, head over to Cleanfax News page.