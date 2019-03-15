DENVER — March 15, 2019 — Experience Events, LLC announced that The Experience annual spring Conference and Exhibition will move to a new East Coast location beginning next year. After 15 years at the Clearwater Beach Hilton Hotel in Florida, The Experience moves to Cincinnati in 2020. The spring Conference and Exhibition will now be held at the Cincinnati Convention Center and downtown Hilton Hotel that was originally built in 1930 and is maintained to the original motif.

The new location will allow The Experience to continue to grow and develop into the largest independent conference and exhibition east of the Mississippi for the cleaning and restoration industry. Because Cincinnati is within a six-hour drive of over 65% of the U.S. population, this location allows hundreds of attendees to drive to the Conference.

“The Experience brand is very important and we wanted to find a location that our attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors would want to experience and enjoy while at the conference and exhibition,” said Jennifer Wilkinson, show manager for The Experience. Regarding the decision to move from Clearwater Beach, Wilkinson said, “We enjoyed a great relationship with the [Clearwater Beach] Hilton Hotel but found that we out grew the hotel and meeting space. We also had challenges with the exhibition space that limited the amount of booths and hands on programming we could offer at our show.”

As The Experience moves to Cincinnati, it will continue to offer low prices for the trade show and educational programs. Larry Cooper, managing partner, stated, “Our goal for the attendee is to bring world class programming, both classroom and hands on, to our attendees at a price level that does make it affordable for anyone be able to easily attend. The room rate at the new Hilton Hotel is excellent and more attendees will stay in the host hotel because of the outstanding amenities and beautiful facility.”

The Experience team is working to continue its platform of education using a combination of written materials, classroom trainings, and hands on demonstrations. The hands-on exhibits will be expanded back into the exhibition hall, allowing instructors to further demonstrate how to apply what is learned in the classroom.

Upcoming The Experience shows are scheduled for May 6-8, 2019 in Clearwater Beach, FL and September 18-20, 2019 in Las Vegas. Next spring, The Experience will be in Cincinnati at the Convention Center April 1-3, 2020. For more information, visit www.experiencetheevents.com or call 888-881-1001 x102.

The Experience trade shows feature manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, educators, associations, organizations, and others who provide goods and services to the cleaning and restoration industry. The show will feature carpet, upholstery, and area rug cleaning; hard surface floor cleaning, sealing, and restoration; inspections; water and fire damage restoration; mold remediation; trauma scene clean-up; duct cleaning; maintenance services; basic construction practices; business management and marketing; operations and services training; and sales training. The goal of The Experience conventions and trade shows is to offer tools and training that individuals and businesses can immediately incorporate into their businesses for outstanding service, growth, and greater profits.