FORT MILL, S.C.—September 16, 2020—In support of its veteran employees and community members, Sunbelt Rentals, a commercial, industrial, and residential equipment rental company, recently announced that it will partner with the 2020 Marine Corps Marathon (MCM) virtual race happening between September 27 and November 10. Several Sunbelt Rentals team members, including veteran employees, family members, and those running to honor a veteran, will participate in the 45th annual MCM, also known as “The People’s Marathon.”

“We are excited to be a part of this important event and share the commitment of Sunbelt Rentals in supporting our veteran employees,” said Shane McKenzie, director of veterans programs for Sunbelt Rentals. “Our team members make Sunbelt Rentals successful, and we want our company to be a place where veterans can find careers that leverage their leadership, work ethic, training, and education.”

The Sunbelt Rentals Veterans Program is designed to improve support for military veteran team members and their families. It is built on the foundation of resources, recruitment, recognition, and retention. The program’s features include offering job aids and resource groups, strategic partnerships, mentors, and more to ensure the success of veteran team members. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out more.

“As a veteran, I am honored to participate in the MCM this year,” said Jeff Alberts, Sunbelt Rentals branch manager. “It gives me time to reflect on those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for this country, especially the soldiers I served with in conflict. The fact that Sunbelt Rentals supports the MCM shows their commitment to the veteran community and the value they see in the technical expertise of their veteran employees.”

The Marine Corps Marathon was established to promote physical fitness and generate community goodwill, while also showcasing the high standards and discipline of the United States Marine Corps. Entries are still available for the 45th MCM, MCM50K, MCM10K and Semper Fun Mile. In addition to marking its 45th anniversary, this year’s MCM commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima by featuring actual volcanic ash collected at that site within the event medal.