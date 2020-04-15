NORTHBROOK, Ill.—April 14, 2020—In this edition of Straight Talk with Jeff Cross, Brant Insero, director of education, certifications, and standards for ISSA, discusses the importance of professional education for the cleaning industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. “People are saying, now more than ever, we want our professional cleaners to have a solid foundation of education,” said Insero, but the challenge today is obtaining that education under social distancing guidelines.

To meet this challenge, ISSA and all its divisions, including IEHA, GBAC, and the Cleaning Management Institute, are providing online learning opportunities. Insero asserts that in-person, hands-on education will continue to be important for the industry; however, “Online learning is going to change the way we handle education on a vocational level.” There is a selection of online courses available now on ISSA’s website to help frontline cleaners prepare to be called to work during and after the pandemic as closed businesses and buildings will need to be properly cleaned and disinfected in order to reopen.

Insero says professional education has never been more important for the industry. All companies are concerned about preserving their brand and restoring customer confidence in cleanliness and safety when the economy reopens. For the cleaning industry, Insero believes that customers will be looking for certified professionals who have the proof that they have obtained the training needed to do the job well.

