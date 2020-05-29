NORTHBROOK, IL—MAY 29, 2020—ISSA, the worldwide cleaning association, will hold a webinar on “New Technology for Stain Removal, Spot Dyeing, and More” on Wednesday, June 3 at 1 p.m. ET. Registration is available and free.

Register here with GotoWebinar.

IICRC Instructor James “Jim” Smith will walk attendees through the new innovations and technologies for stain removal, spot dyeing, etc. in carpet care situations.

LEARN ABOUT:

Digital pH and ORP meters

RYB color meter apps available for your smart phone

New color theories and algorithms

New techniques for spot dyeing and color repair

Transform the way your business approaches carpet care with this webinar.

Register for stain removal and spot dyeing webinar here with GotoWebinar.