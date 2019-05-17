NORTHBROOK, IL — May 17, 2019 — ISSA announced that its Specialty Cleaning and Restoration Area will be returning to ISSA Show North America 2019. The Specialty Area is brought to you in partnership with The Experience and will feature products and equipment used in restoration, remediation, and specialty cleaning industries. ISSA Show North America 2019 will take place November 18-21, 2019 in Las Vegas.

ISSA Show is the largest industry event, bringing together the entire global cleaning community including manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, building service contractors, facility services, residential cleaners, and more from market segments like JanSan, healthcare, hospitality, education, and food service. Last year, more than 14,000 industry professionals from 67 countries attended this flagship event.

The Specialty Cleaning & Restoration Area is dedicated to the advancement of these niche markets with specialty product demonstrations and curated education sessions held in partnership with The Experience. The Specialty Area also offers a unique opportunity to promote your product and/or service and expand your business into new markets. Member pricing is available for both standard and table-top booth packages. For more information about reserving booth space for the Specialty Area or the main trade show floor, or to register for the show, visit https://show.issa.com/.