HOLLYWOOD, FL — May 19, 2019 — Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., a formulator and manufacturer of sustainable cleaning and sanitation solutions for the industrial and institutional market, was named NETWORK’s 2019 Member Choice for best all-around service provider. Members of NETWORK vote to determine the winner of this annual award, which Spartan has won for four consecutive years.

“NETWORK conducts an annual survey to evaluate supplier performance with our member distributors, and Spartan consistently ranks as the top performer in five evaluation categories,” said James Timberlake, chief supplier development officer at Network Services Company. “Spartan continues to earn the Member Choice award by investing in NETWORK distributors and supporting their ability to be successful. Congratulations to Spartan for their fourth consecutive win, a record setting achievement!”

Timberlake presented the award to Spartan Chemical along with NETWORK President and CEO Alan Tomblin at the 2019 NETWORK Supplier Tradeshow in Hollywood, Florida. Spartan Chemical was represented by Dave Reed, vice president of national accounts; Cali Sartor, vice president of marketing and advertising; Bryan Mangum, vice president of sales; and Joao Roberto Zamboni, national accounts, Spartan do Brasil.

“We are extremely honored and thankful to NETWORK and our distributor partners for this recognition,” said John Swigart, president of Spartan Chemical. “It is with great pride that I share the Member Choice award with the entire Spartan organization; it truly takes a companywide effort to operate at this level of excellence.”

Spartan Chemical Company formulates and manufactures cleaning and sanitation products in Maumee, OH and sells both domestically and internationally through a select network of distribution. Spartan’s products and services are used in building service contractor, education, food service and processing, health care, industrial, lodging/hospitality, and vehicle care markets. For more information, visit https://www.spartanchemical.com/.

NETWORK® is a distribution solution for supply chain professionals managing multi-site programs. The company focuses on corporate accounts in healthcare, grocery, foodservice, commercial real estate, industrial packaging, hospitality, and commercial print. For more information, visit http://www.networkdistribution.com/members.html.