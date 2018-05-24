COLUMBUS, OH — May 16, 2018 — Sears Home & Business Franchises announced its national partnership with the American Pet Association (APA), which will aid pet owners in choosing pet-friendly carpet, air duct, and upholstery cleanings, according to a press release.

“We are the only carpet cleaning company in the country to earn the APA’s prestigious 5-star approval rating. This means the APA highly recommends Sears carpet, air duct, and upholstery cleaning services to all pet owners,” Sears Home & Business Franchises Vice President of Operations Jeff Pepperney said in the release. “According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, four out of every five households own a dog and/or cat; therefore, an estimated 100 million households in the U.S. can benefit from this new partnership.”

To achieve the APA designation, Sears had to prove its cleanings were pet friendly by using techniques to clean without impacting pets; use products that “produce minimal stress for pets”; and support causes that advocate for humane animal treatment.

“The APA is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership, and deep home cleanings are essential to keep the home clean and healthy for pets and their human companions,” said American Pet Association Development Director Marcie Sapp. “In our research for the best in home care company, Sears was the only company that demonstrated the levels of service necessary for thorough cleanings with attention to the needs of pet owners. This is why they are the exclusive APA-approved carpet, air duct, and upholstery cleaning company.”