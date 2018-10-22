PHOENIX — October 22, 2018 —The ECONA Network, a group of contents restoration providers, has named Russ Jacobs as Quality Assurance Manager.

Jacobs will work closely with ECONA Network members to ensure that the quality of finished contents exceeds customer expectations. He will also lead Network members in utilizing the newest technologies to restore significantly more contents to the benefit of both homeowners and insurance carriers.

With more than 265 members, the ECONA Network is the largest full contents restoration provider group in North America. ECONA’s restoration contractors use state-of-the-art technologies, including ultrasonic cleaning and patented hydraulic action systems developed by Esporta Wash Systems Inc .

Jacobs comes to ECONA Network with over 25 years of operational experience within the contents restoration industry. He owned an award-winning FRSTeam restoration dry-cleaning company, then transitioned to join iCat as Director of Sales in 2015, responsible for both the sales and training of iCat users.

“Russ brings significant contents expertise to support and raise the bar for full contents restoration for ECONA Network members,” said Ken Campbell, Vice President of ECONA Network. “Our members comprise the elite contents restoration companies in North America, and insurance carriers value the savings and one-stop shop approach to contents.”

Jacobs joins the ECONA Network management team as a highly respected trainer and contents inventory specialist within the restoration industry.