RIA Chairman Lee King and Duncancson signed the agreement in front of all as a sign of the collaboration to come.

LAS VEGAS—May 1, 2019—The Restoration Industry Association (RIA) and the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), during the 2019 International Restoration Convention + Industry Expo, announced a strategic partnership to enable each organization to focus on its core mission and which aims to elevate knowledge and professionalism within the industry.

Pursuant to their partnership, RIA will continue to develop its educational programs, but the actual administration of its respected designations will be done by IICRC. The Institute will be able to offer and market RIA programs not only to RIA members, but to thousands of IICRC certified firms and tens of thousands of IICRC registrants.

In addition to providing an expanding list of rigorous educational programs and certified designations like Certified Restorer and Water Loss Specialists, RIA hosts trade shows and conferences which highlight the latest technology, industry trends, best business practices, and regulatory developments.

IICRC is the leader for certification programs in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries, and IICRC’s standards, which are the product of a balanced consensus body and public review, set the standard of care for cleaning and remediation.

Both RIA and IICRC understand the necessity to advocate on behalf of the industry in the face of ever-increasing regulation.

Recognizing the benefit of RIA’s trade shows and conferences, the Institute looks forward to continued sponsorship opportunities, which will enhance the profile and exposure of IICRC certifications and standards.

In addition, the Institute shall build up the years of work, and thousands of RIA volunteer hours, by forming a consensus body for the BSR/IICRC S700: Standard for Professional Smoke and Fire Restoration. Thanks to this strategic partnership, an ANSI-approved fire standard will be brought to the marketplace.

Finally, leadership from both RIA and IICRC shall form an Industry Advocacy Task Force to identify issues, and the means of addressing such issues, for the mutual benefit of RIA’s and IICRC’s constituency. Advocacy has long been an RIA focus, and RIA welcomes the Institute’s involvement and perspective.

This strategic partnership is the product of countless volunteer hours by individuals dedicated to the industry. The resultant agreement recognizes more can be done to move the industry forward when RIA and IICRC support each other in achieving their core missions.