DENVER — March 22, 2019 — Restoration Journeys will host its next training excursion for cleaning and restoration professionals on a Danube River Cruise through Europe in 2020. The journey will explore four countries on the Danube River from June 14 to 22, 2020, with an optional extension to explore Budapest and Prague June 22-26.

The Restoration Journeys European River Cruise begins with a welcome and overnight in Munich, Germany, followed by stops in many charming cities throughout Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, including Vienna and a one-day excursion to Mozart’s hometown of Salzburg, Austria. The scenic cruise will also take travelers through the Wachau Valley and to visit the Benedictine abbey of Melk, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about the people and cultures of Europe while experiencing all the charm and beauty the region has to offer.

The tour includes a one-night stay in Munich, transportation from the hotel to the cruise ship, and all of the extra tours and educational sessions selected for Restoration Journey attendees. Travelers will enjoy activities such as a cocktail reception, welcome dinner, and captain’s gala dinner, as well as onboard entertainment such as talks, cooking demonstrations, musical performances, and nightly piano music. Passengers will also have access to amenities like the 24-hour fitness room, complimentary bottled water, free Wi-Fi onboard, and complimentary use of bicycles for excursions. All local taxes and port charges are also included.

The cruise concludes in Budapest, Hungary on June 22, but the optional extension continues the journey with a tour of Budapest and three nights in Prague. The extension includes all land transportation, hotel nights, and a reception.

Space is limited and all pricing is based on double occupancy cabins. Extra fees apply for upgrades and the extension. For more information, click here, call 303-469-0306, or email Jillian Olson at jolson@meetingsandevents.com. To register for the 2020 Restoration Journeys European River Cruise, click here.

Restoration Journeys combines world travel with educational programs for the cleaning and restoration industry. Their journeys offer advanced classroom learning and hands-on training out in the field, are business tax-deductible, and offer extensive networking opportunities within the industry. For more information, visit http://www.restorationjourneys.com/.