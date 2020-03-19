WASHINGTON, D.C.—March 19, 2020—The Restoration and Industry Association (RIA) and the IICRC worked diligently over the last week to put together a comprehensive guide document for those restoration contractors working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 19, representatives from each association came together in a virtual town hall to discuss the development of the document, the purpose of it, and some of the key points laid out in it. The “Preliminary Report for Restoration Contractors Assisting Clients With COVID-19 Concerns” is available for download below or on the RIA resources page.

“This document has been prepared by a wide range of experts from the cleaning and restoration industry to assist contractors in managing the risks arising from efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the document. “This Preliminary Report is based on extensive industry experience and, to the extent possible, we have incorporated guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as of the published date of this document…This Report is preliminary, and should not be construed as, an industry standard. This is a rapidly evolving situation and more research is needed. At this point in time, it is not feasible to write definitive rules that will apply to every scenario.”

Look for updates to this document as new information about the spread of the virus is learned.