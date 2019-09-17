WACO, Texas—September 17, 2019—Restoration 1®, a growing restoration franchise in North America, recently announced the opening of its milestone 200th franchise location in Montgomery, Alabama.

“Restoration 1 has experienced fast-paced growth over the past three years,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. “Reaching 200 open locations is an important milestone for our entire network, and it truly shows the hard work everyone has put in to grow this brand across the United States. It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this family, and I look forward to continued growth and success.”

Chad Wise is the owner of Restoration 1’s 200th location. He’s a veteran who served in the Army National Guard for seven years before entering the civilian workforce as a general contractor. He was looking into franchise opportunities that were in line with his building science background and allowed him to use his current licenses, and Restoration 1 turned out to be the perfect fit.

“Opening a Restoration 1 has been a great experience for me and the rest of my team,” said Wise. “We’ve had great support along the way, and I look forward to providing this needed service to my local community.”

The brand has recently experienced record-breaking growth with new members added to the leadership team, expansion into 37 states, and the acquisition of bluefrog Plumbing + Drain. In 2019, Restoration 1 was named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The brand also earned the number 165 spot on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, was ranked number 48 in Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises, and earned the number 11 spot on Franchise Times’ Smartest-Growing Brands for 2019.

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There are more than 250 locations open and in development throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next four years. Restoration 1 has earned numerous rankings from Entrepreneur and is featured in “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” by franchise expert Dr. John Hayes.

For more information about Restoration 1, visit http://www.restoration1.com. For information about opening a Restoration 1 franchise, visit restoration1franchise.com.