WACO, Texas—May 26, 2020—Restoration franchising company Restoration 1® has unveiled its “Keep It Clean” program to address the growing demand for its disinfecting and cleaning services as cities and states across the country reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program directly addresses a recent national survey, which said 82% of Americans are more concerned with cleaning tools and protocol in public spaces since the coronavirus, and 76% will hold businesses accountable for how they clean their public spaces. One of four workers surveyed said they would even leave their jobs if their employers didn’t make investments in cleanliness.

“The demand for our disinfecting services continues to increase across the country as America reopens and organizations put the health and safety of their people first,” said Gary Findley, CEO of Restoration 1. “That’s why our Keep It Clean program can customize our professional cleaning services to the individual needs of our customers and the spaces where they live and work. From hospitals and office parks to first responders’ vehicles and individual homes, we are addressing every situation for large and small gatherings.”

Restoration 1 team members are certified by the IICRC and use only EPA-registered disinfectants to decontaminate and disinfect high touch points and other surfaces. In addition, all Restoration 1 cleanup technicians use the appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), up to and including fully encapsulated and protective coveralls with full-face respirators.

To schedule a free Keep It Clean consultation and get more information, people can visit restoration1.com/keep-it-clean.