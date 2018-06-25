THOROFARE, NJ — June 25, 2018 — Aramsco recently named Rachel Adams its newest education specialist. She will train contractors at the company’s new flood house in Orlando, FL, and provide IICRC certification training including Applied Microbial Remediation Technician (AMRT), Water Damage Technician (WRT), Applied Structural Drying (ASD), Health and Safety Technician (HST), OSHA 10 and 30 General Industry compliance courses, Lead RRP Licensing Training, Building Investigation, and Environmental Microbiology Sampling.

Founder of Indoor Environmental Management Inc. (IEM) in 1994, Adams has been involved in the water damage and environmental health industries for more than 27 years. She holds a dual bachelor degree in Environmental Health Sciences and Medical Technology (Toxicology) from Purdue University. She is certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathologists and holds a Master Restorer designation from the IICRC through her training, dedication, and field experience. Adams served as IEM’s president and conducted inspections of both residential and commercial buildings throughout the country. IEM grew to be a leading consulting service, and state-of-the art laboratory, serving the needs of clients throughout North America.

Adams has served on the Board of Directors for the IICRC and was appointed to serve as the Technical Advisory Committee Chair for the development of IICRC AMRT certification. In addition, she serves on committees that establish guidelines and updates for the S520 Standard and Reference Guide for Professional Mold Remediation and the S500 Standard and Reference Guide for Professional Water Damage Restoration. She is an honorary board member for the Society of Cleaning and Restoration Technicians and an associate member of the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists and the American Industrial Hygiene Association.

Adams also serves as an expert witness for litigation involving both defendants and plaintiffs where her ability to provide data interpretation and evaluate protocols has made her a preferred specialist in her field.