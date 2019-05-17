TAMARAC, FL — May 17, 2019 — PuroClean, a national restoration and remediation franchise, has earned a Gold Stevie® Award for Achievement in User Interface Design in the Web Awards category of the 17th Annual American Business Awards®. The award recognizes PuroClean’s new website, which was redesigned in 2018 to maximize usability and enhance user experience.

“We are committed to providing relentless customer service 24/7, and it is a great honor to be recognized for prestigious awards that highlight our efforts,” said Mark Davis, chairman and CEO of PuroClean. “Our new website has a geolocation feature that helps our customers locate the PuroClean office closest to them quickly and easily, providing them with unparalleled service from the beginning of their experience with our franchise owners.”

Developed by digital marketing agency, Bright Pink Agency, in collaboration with PuroClean’s marketing department, over 200 individual franchise owner sites and a supporting corporate website were created in just four months. The aim was to implement a fully responsive solution, improve conversion through mobile-first design, create intuitive user experiences for both residential and commercial audiences, update the corporate headquarters theme, and award franchise owners their own full website hosted on the main PuroClean website and domain.

“We are proud to be selected to receive a prestigious Stevie Award,” added Steve White, president and COO. “In creating the new website, we focused on providing another high-quality resource to meet our franchise owners’ needs and help them best serve their communities.”

The American Business Awards are America’s premier business awards program. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry operating in the U.S. were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

As a leading national restoration franchise, PuroClean performs thousands of jobs each year throughout the United States and Canada, providing restoration services from common household mishaps to large-scale disasters. For more information on PuroClean, contact 800-775-7876 or visit www.PuroClean.com.