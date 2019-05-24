TAMARAC, FL — May 24, 2019 — PuroClean, a property restoration company, announced the launch of its second annual PuroVet contest, which will award one U.S. military veteran a free franchise. The PuroVet program provides a financially secure opportunity for military personnel to transition from their time in the service to PuroClean franchise ownership by covering the initial $50,000 franchise fee. Veterans seeking a jump-start to their entrepreneurial career are encouraged to apply by early October.

Beginning Memorial Day, May 27, military veterans — including all active duty, reserve, honorably discharged, and retired personnel — can apply or be nominated by members of the public at BeAPuroVet.com. As part of the application process, submissions should include a resumé and business plan demonstrating how the candidate would successfully run his/her business. PuroClean executives will evaluate submissions on profitability, preparedness, and overall business acumen. Finalists will then be invited to meet with Steve White, PuroClean president and COO, and the winner of the PuroClean franchise will be announced to the public on Veterans Day, November 11.

“Veterans are uniquely suited for franchise ownership in the restoration industry due to their leadership skills, team-oriented values, and commitment to serving others. We’ve seen veteran franchise owners achieve tremendous success within our network, even becoming some of the top performers, and we’re proud to support our country’s heroes with the return of this giveaway,” said White, who is also a veteran U.S. Army Captain and member of the International Franchise Association’s VetFran committee.

A recent study by VetFran, a strategic initiative aimed at educating both veterans and franchisors about the opportunities for veterans as franchise owners, showed that 99 percent of surveyed franchisors report that veterans have proven to be a good fit as employees within their company, and 97 percent say that veterans make excellent franchise owners.

PuroClean launched the free franchise giveaway last year, awarding a franchise to a 26-year U.S. Army veteran through the program. In addition to this annual contest, PuroClean offers all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces a discounted rate of 25 percent off the initial franchise fee – a savings of $12,500. PuroClean has also secured additional savings for veterans from MatchU Franchising, who will reduce their commission by 25 percent for all veterans the company matches with PuroClean.

Each year, PuroClean performs thousands of jobs throughout the United States and Canada, providing restoration services from common household mishaps to large-scale disasters. PuroClean franchise owners also receive high-quality training at the company’s $1.5 million state-of-the-art training facility, the largest territories in the industry, and several financing options.