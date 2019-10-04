SCHAUMBURG, Ill.—October 4, 2019—The Property Insurance and Restoration Conference (PIRC) will hold its next meeting October 29-30 (Tuesday-Wednesday) at the Embassy Suites Chicago Schaumburg Woodfield in Schaumburg, Illinois. The PIRC meeting will feature two days of presentations, networking, and discussions, with a reception scheduled for Tuesday evening.

The agenda focuses on industry topics such as best practices for photo documentation, regulatory issues, proposed standards for background screening, and trends in recruiting and training new employees. The PIRC meeting will also include updates on RIA advocacy and the PIRC-CIECA Data Standards Committee. For the full meeting agenda, click here.

The PIRC meeting is open to all property insurance and restoration professionals. Online registration is $95 and closes October 24. For more information and to register online, click here. Registration is also available at the door for $125, and a block of rooms is reserved at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

PIRC is a forum where property insurance and restoration industry stakeholders come together for discussions, enhanced understanding, heightening transparency, finding common ground, and communicating possible solutions and/or best practices to improve the industry. PIRC utilizes committees of volunteers to review and promote positive improvements to the industry at large. For more information about meetings, work products, or committees of PIRC, please visit the website at www.gotopirc.com .

Note: PIRC would like to thank the sponsors that make this meeting possible. Level 1: Sunbelt Rentals, Paul Davis, Westhill. Level 2: Alacrity Services, BELFOR Property Restoration, CORE, Next Gear Solutions, Rainbow International Restoration, Restoration Industry Association (RIA), ServiceMaster Restore, and Woodard Cleaning and Restoration.