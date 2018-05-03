ABITA SPRINGS, LA — May 3, 2018 — The National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) offers continuing education credits (CEUs) in mold-related areas via an interactive, online platform to satisfy Florida Mold Assessor and Remediator Requirements.

NORMI is an approved training provider for Florida’s state board for CEU and license renewal. Florida Mold Assessors and Remediators are required to take 14 CEUs from an approved trainer by August. To make CEU attainment easier, NORMI offers these classes in a live format via webinar which includes ZOOM Room capabilities.

Attendees are able to ask questions and chat with other attendees just as in an in-person class.

The classes are fun, interactive, inexpensive and time-saving,” the organization said in a release. “For those contractors who do not want to give up an entire two days in the classroom, this could be the answer.”

Visit www.besttrainingschool.com/ceu-florida.php for detailed class information and to register. For more information on NORMI or classes, contact the organization at 877-251-2296, or email support@normi.org.

NORMI members receive many classes free, while other classes require small associated fees to cover materials and trainer costs. To join NORMI, visit www.join.normi.org.