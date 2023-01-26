It’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind, especially this time of year. But there are also plenty of opportunities to take advantage of growth opportunities and gain a fresh perspective on the work that we do.

Every year, Aramsco hosts NeXus, a comprehensive industry trade show in Las Vegas. This year, the event will take place from March 27-28th at The Mirage.

NeXus is a choose-your-own-adventure type of tradeshow because there is something for everyone.

What can you do at NeXus?

Connect with and glean insight from over 80 manufacturers of your favorite products that you know and trust.

IICRC Credits! – The NeXus Trade show is eligible for IICRC credit (IICRC number must be provided at registration)

Experience hands-on demonstrations provided by today’s top manufacturers

We don’t just know how to put on a good trade show, we also know how to have a great time! Join us for the Legend Brands Welcome Reception on Monday night at Brooklyn Bowl. The NeXus trade show will be followed by the ICP/Benefect/Fiberlock After Party at Drai’s Beach Club on Tuesday Night. You can view the full event details at nexus.aramsco.com (You must be 21 or over to attend the parties)

Value – At Nexus, the Welcome Reception, Trade Show, and After Party are Free

Want to take your NeXus experience to the next level? Then don’t miss our 4 tracks of educational classes, Business, Professional Cleaning, Restoration, Janitorial/Sanitation and sign up for the All-Access Pass. We think you’ll particularly like the classes we have lined up for the Restoration and Cleaning segments of our industry.

Additionally, Cleanfax’s own Jeff Cross will be teaching a business class entitled “How To Build The Perfect Technician.”

The class will cover how you can train your employee to be the perfect team member for your business. You can find the full list of classes at nexus.aramsco.com/education.

Each class you attend is eligible for 1 IICRC Continue Education Credit. Just use the promo code CLEAN23, at check out, and you’ll receive the All-Access pass for $125 (Normally $150)

Seats are limited for the classes, so visit Nexus.aramsco.com and sign up today!