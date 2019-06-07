OXFORD, MS — June 7, 2019 — Next Gear Solutions, developer of job management software for the restoration industry, is offering restoration contractors the chance to win a trip for two to New Orleans to attend the 2020 College Football National Championship and the Next Gear Solutions CONNECT 2020 User Conference. The DASH Connect to Win Championship Sweepstakes will award one restoration contractor two tickets to the 2020 College Football National Championship, being played at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020, as well as airfare for two, hotel accommodations, and registration for two to Next Gear Solutions CONNECT 2020, taking place January 15-17, 2020 in New Orleans.

Restoration contractors who meet certain qualifications and sign up for a consultation of DASH, Next Gear’s restoration business management system, will be entered to win the DASH Connect to Win Championship Sweepstakes. Entering contractors will receive a live consultation with a Next Gear software specialist on the benefits of DASH for your business.

“Next Gear is thrilled to launch this sweepstakes and get people excited about CONNECT 2020,” says Peter Lovasz, vice president of inside sales at Next Gear Solutions. “The value and educational components of CONNECT User Conference are unmatched, and the addition of the sweepstakes makes this a win-win for anyone currently interested in taking their business to the next level.”

CONNECT 2020 is Next Gear’s second annual user conference being held January 15-17, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Next Gear conferences offer unique educational tracks tailored for each role within a restoration company. In 2020, the conference will incorporate an additional team collaboration element, providing the opportunity for companies to connect after each track session, bringing all role-based knowledge together in order to get focused on a 2020 vision and set goals for your company. To register, visit https://www.nextgearconnect.com.

About DASH Connect to Win Championship Sweepstakes

No purchase necessary to enter or to win. Making a purchase will not improve your chances of winning. All federal, state, local, and municipal laws, and regulations apply. Void where prohibited. Completion of a survey is required to be entered in the drawing. The promotion is open only to currently active restoration businesses with five or more full-time employees whose primary office is physically located within the United States or Canada. The promotion period ends on October 18, 2019. For full sweepstakes official rules, please visit this page.

Next Gear Solutions was established in 2008 with a mission to take restoration companies paperless, automate their workflow, and bring efficiency to the entire business operation. For more information on Next Gear Solutions, visit www.nextgearsolutions.com.