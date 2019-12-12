Northbrook, Ill.—December 12, 2019—The next CIECAst webinar, “It’s 2020: Where Are Claims & the Collision Repair Market Heading?” will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CST. The webinar will feature Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Carey will talk about where claims and the collision repair market are heading over the next 12 months and beyond. In addition to sharing insight about what to expect, Carey will also discuss how to best prepare each industry segment: independent shop, MSO, insurer, OEM, or supply chain provider. In addition, he will look beyond the horizon and give a long-term view of the market.

Carey has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. A mechanical engineer by trade, he worked at one of the largest parts distribution companies in the United Kingdom. He then joined Nissan at its London headquarters where he created and managed its certified collision repair program. After moving to the United States in 1995, Carey established Carter & Carter International and then joined Fix Auto where he was jointly responsible for the spin-off of CynCast, an automotive claims and collision repair IT company.

In 2009, Carey established SCG Management Consulting LLC. Since then, he has consulted with all sectors of the automotive claims industry. Over the past five years, he has become a regular industry speaker on the subject of telematics and the potential impact it will have on the claims and collision market.

To register for the CIECAst, click here.

Following the CIECAst webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to take a short quiz to earn credit toward a professional designation from the Automotive Management Institute (AMI).

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) develops electronic standards, codes, and standard messages and provides implementation guides to make the industry more efficient. All standards are developed by members. CIECA membership is open to the collision repair and property restoration industries, and related segments. CIECA’s goals are to deliver benefits to all participants through reduced development and support costs, lower cost of implementation, reduced barrier to entry, and faster development times. For more information, visit https://www.cieca.com/default.php.