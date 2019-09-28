Northbrook, Ill.—September 28, 2019—The next CIECAst webinar, “What to Expect in 2020: Developments in the Automobile in 2019 and What That May Mean in 2020,” will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m. CST. The webinar will feature Susanna Gotsch, director and industry analyst at CCC Information Services.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Gotsch will discuss how changes to the automobile have impacted both vehicle loss costs and accident frequency in 2019, as well as how new procedures like pre-repair and post-repair scans and calibration impact businesses

“Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) are changing auto claim frequency, repair complexity, and loss costs,” said Gotsch. “Visibility into these and broader demographic changes will help our industry understand what we can expect in 2020.”

Gotsch has authored The Crash Course, CCC’s annual publication on trends impacting collision repair and total loss costs, since 1995. Over the years, her research has been presented at numerous industry meetings and symposiums.

To register for the CIECAst, click here.

Following the CIECAst webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to take a short quiz to earn credit toward a professional designation from the Automotive Management Institute (AMI).

