According to the Global Bio-Risk Advisory Council (GBAC), new import tariffs soon to become enforced could directly affect the cost of consumables involved in forensic restoration and all areas of bio-risk management, and other restoration processes.

Jeff Jones, a Certified Bio-Forensic Restoration Specialist® (CBFRS) and the chief executive officer of operations for GBAC, said all aspects of the industry could be affected where proper personal protective equipment (PPE) is required.

According to Inkstone News: “New tariffs would be on top of a 25% levy on $50 billion of Chinese imports due to go into effect next month,” indicating July 2018.

How does this impact the entire restoration industry, especially forensic restoration?

“The forensic restoration industry is top-heavy in PPE manufactured in China,” Jones said, “such as coveralls, gloves, booties, and even some pieces of respiratory protection equipment. While we do not know yet what the impact will be, we all should plan accordingly since increases in the cost of PPE would directly affect both the forensic and traditional restoration, such as fire and water, industries — and the safety of our people is paramount.”