BLOOMINGTON, Ill.—October 15, 2019—CIECA has a new logo thanks to Lauren Stefanov, a graphic designer at Safelite Autoglass®, who created the winning design for the CIECA logo refresh contest. CIECA announced the contest winner on September 18 during the annual CIECA CONNEX conference and awarded Stefanov a $500 Amazon gift card.

“As part of CIECA’s 25th anniversary celebration this year, we wanted to refresh the CIECA logo,” said Steve Betley, chairman of CIECA. “We greatly appreciate the unique design Lauren created for the new CIECA logo, and we want to thank her for her creativity in designing a logo that will help carry CIECA into the future.”

Stefanov has been employed with Safelite for the past two and a half years and works in the company’s marketing department.

“I was shocked and excited when I learned that my logo was the winning design and am honored that my logo was chosen,” said Stefanov, who also received the second-place prize—a $100 Amazon gift card—for an additional logo she created. Dina Magon, a visual designer at CCC Information Services, was the third-place winner and received a $50 Amazon gift card.

Stefanov graduated from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design. She said the inspiration for the new CIECA logo came from the words connectivity, translating, and simplification.

“I wanted to tie in elements from the previous logo to the design and used a single circle rather than the multiple circles in the original logo,” she said. “The three half circles radiating out from the main circle symbolize technology, translating, and connectivity.”

The outer black ring is to reflect the C in CIECA and “houses” the “technology, connectivity, and translating” inner circle and three half circles.

The other finalists’ designs are featured on the CIECA website.

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) develops electronic standards, codes, and standard messages and provides implementation guides to make the industry more efficient. All standards are developed by members. CIECA membership is open to the collision repair and property restoration industries, and related segments. CIECA’s goals are to deliver benefits to all participants through reduced development and support costs, lower cost of implementation, reduced barrier to entry, and faster development times. For more information, visit https://www.cieca.com/default.php.