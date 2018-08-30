Northbrook, IL — August 30, 2018 — ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and the National Academy of Floor Covering Training (NAFCT) will join forces to enhance educational offerings for members of both organizations.

After extended discussions on the strengths of each organization’s education and certification curricula, ISSA and NAFCT entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOA) to formalize their intention for cooperation. Such an endeavor would expand and complement the educational offerings of both organizations.

NAFCT is a certifying body for Certified Floorcovering Installers, IICRC, and others. The organization offers group courses designed for the specific needs of the customer company, as well as custom curricula for group and individual enrichment with qualifying certifications. NAFCT provides participating students with mentorship and training by nationally and internationally recognized floor-covering instructors.

“Both ISSA and NAFCT have a shared passion for education,” said Brant Insero, director of education, training, and certification for ISSA. “Our joint efforts will lead to a richer and more thorough educational lineup for the cleaning industry.”

The global reach of ISSA and its education and certification programs is unequaled in the industry, while the advanced education in manufacturing, installation, and inspection offerings of NAFCT fall into a category that has not previously been offered by ISSA. As the single, unifying source for that information, ISSA will provide the opportunity for those invested in the flooring industry to learn, communicate, and cooperate on an unprecedented scale.

To learn more about ISSA and CMI education initiatives and events visit issa.com/events or contact CMI at 800-225-4772 or brant@issa.com.

For more information on NAFCT, visit www.nafct.com.