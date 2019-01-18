MUKILTEO, WA — January 18, 2019 — Mike Lombardozzi has been appointed HydraMaster’s national accounts manager for the jansan industry. Lombardozzi, an accomplished account manager, sales manager, and director, brings to HydraMaster years of experience growing accounts and territories profitably.

Lombardozzi got his start in sales at 18 at a family-owned distributor of lawn and garden equipment. He worked during the summers while attending college, and except for two short stints as a recruiter and selling medical supplies, he has been in the jansan industry for most of his career. Lombardozzi spent 12 years at a leading manufacturer of commercial cleaning equipment in the strategic accounts department, first managing some of the largest building service contractors nationally and most recently as the Director of Service. Following that experience, he became the national account director at the leading manufacturer of “touch-free” cleaning systems in the world.

Bruce Daw, vice president of sales for HydraMaster, announced the new hire, stating, “We are elated to have someone of Mike’s experience and caliber join the HydraMaster team as we push restorative, deep cleaning equipment into new markets and opportunities within the commercial cleaning world. Mike brings a proven track record of building and supporting national accounts and successful cleaning franchises to integrate their proprietary processes and systems into customized equipment, application devices, and rapid drying equipment. By wrapping the HydraMaster equipment inside of their brand, it will bring more value to their company or franchisees.”

HydraMaster is a manufacturer of truckmount cleaning systems, accessories, and chemicals. HydraMaster’s product line includes portable extractors, restoration equipment, restorative cleaning and deodorizing chemical solutions, innovative tools, and accessories. The equipment is hand built in the company’s factory in Mukilteo, Washington. HydraMaster truckmounts are sold, supported, and serviced worldwide. For more information on HydraMaster, contact your local HydraMaster Distributor, visit https://hydramaster.com/, or call us at 1-800-426-1301 or 425-775-7272.