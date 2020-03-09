LAS VEGAS—March 9, 2020—The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) has appointed Michael Dakduk as its president and chief executive officer, effective March 9, 2020. As the new IICRC president and CEO, Dakduk will lead the cleaning, inspection, and restoration industry’s primary non-profit certifying body into the new decade.

“I’m honored to lead this exceptional organization as president and CEO,” said Dakduk. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the Board of Directors to continue establishing the IICRC as the most trusted, independent name within the inspection, cleaning and restoration industries.”

Dakduk brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to serving as IICRC president and CEO, he was the executive vice president and director of government relations at Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), a national organization serving postsecondary career education schools, staff, and students. Dakduk also previously served as executive director of Student Veterans of America (SVA), a 501(c)(3) coalition of student veteran groups on college campuses around the globe.

“After a thorough and comprehensive search, we are pleased to find the best individual to lead the IICRC,” said IICRC Chairman, Kevin Pearson. “We are confident Michael’s extensive background of overseeing successful non-profit organizations focused on education and his international experience will provide tremendous value to IICRC stakeholders and the industry as a whole.”

Dakduk holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration from the University of Nevada – Las Vegas, a Master of Arts degree in public management from Johns Hopkins University, and he is a United States Marine Corps veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The IICRC is a global, ANSI-accredited Standards Developing Organization (SDO) that credentials individuals in more than 20 categories in the inspection, cleaning, and restoration industries. Representing more than 54,000 certified technicians and 6,000 certified firms in 22 countries, the IICRC, in partnership with regional and international trade associations, represents the entire industry. The IICRC does not own schools, employ instructors, produce training materials or promote specific product brands, cleaning methods, or systems. For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.