Messe Frankfurt France Acquires JET Expo

PARIS ­— December 21, 2018 — Messe Frankfurt France recently acquired JET Expo, the trade fair for textile care professionals. This acquisition represents an expansion of Messe Frankfurt’s portfolio of textile and clothing exhibitions to include the textile care sector. Vet’lmage, the trade fair for workwear and uniforms that was recently included in JET Expo, is also part of this transaction.

Created in 2005, JET Expo takes place every 2 years, gathering professionals from across the textile care industry, including drycleaners, launderettes, laundries, rental services, on-demand services, hospital centers, medical and social services, hospitality, and local authorities. The show offers conferences to discuss industry challenges and current events, awards for best practices, and business-to-business meetings.

The most recent JET Expo in 2017 featured 75 exhibitors representing 100 brands and welcomed 3500 attendees. The event focuses on the French-speaking market, but also includes 25 percent foreign exhibitors and 15 percent international attendees. For more information about JET Expo, visit http://www.jet-expo.com/.

JET Expo is one part of Messe Frankfurt’s global strategy. Messe Frankfurt has also recently acquired the Clean Show in the United States and merged China Laundry Expo and Texcare Asia. Messe Frankfurt is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, but has 2400 employees working at 30 sites worldwide to organize trade shows, conventions, and events. For more information, visit https://www.messefrankfurt.com.