NORTHBROOK, IL — June 28, 2019 — As summer gets into full swing, the May/June 2019 Cleanfax issue still awaits you — packed with insight into restorers’ and carpet cleaners’ business needs. It’s online and available for your perusal at any time of the day or night.
In the new issue, you’ll find all the great management, technical, and marketing tips geared specifically toward carpet cleaning and restoration professionals that you’ve come to expect from our landmark publication.
A range of topics from the May/June 2019 Cleanfax issue include:
- Responsible Carpet Care
A look at advancements in sustainable cleaning and areas to add cost-saving responsible methods.
- The Power of Landing Pages
It’s easier than you think you create an effective, inexpensive, specific landing page on your website and boost your market presence.
- Build Your Team—or Don’t?
An owner’s role changes as a business grows. Here’s how to decide if growing beyond a small operation is the right path for you.
- Staying Thirsty
Heed the advice of the ‘most interesting man in the world’ to grow personally—while still growing professionally.
- The PPE Inventory List
If you’re having trouble with disappearing personal protective equipment, use this form to hold your employees accountable.
- Top 5 Call-Handling Best Practices
Make the most of every restoration call with this guide developed from hundreds of hours of recorded call data.
- Get the Lead Out
Needed information on EPA certification requirements for restoration and remediation contractors.
Also, read the Foreword to the May/June 2019 Cleanfax issue by Managing Editor Amanda Hosey in which she looks at needed changes in the restoration industry that may be on the horizon.
Check out this month’s sponsored look at the latest truckmounts from industry-leading companies.
You can also read the May/June 2019 digital magazine in full.