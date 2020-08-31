Perth Amboy, N.J.—August 31, 2020—Magic Wand Company, provider of cleaning industry chemicals, equipment, and training, recently opened its newest location two miles from the border between New Jersey and New York City.

The new larger location will offer a more centralized location for both locals in New York and New Jersey, as well as serve as a bigger, more prepared hub for distribution to customers along the East Coast, according to Magic Wand Company owner Taf Baig.

The new Magic Wand Company center is located at 75 New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

Magic Wand Company offers its customers a wide selection of cleaning and disinfecting products, equipment, supplies, and chemicals. Magic Wand also provides classes in carpet, upholstery, and tile and grout cleaning, marketing, and wood floor cleaning and finishing.

Read more about the company at www.magicwandco.com.