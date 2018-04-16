ORLANDO — April 16, 2018 — Legend Brands and Next Gear Solutions have teamed up to create smart QR codes for labeling Dri-Eaz equipment, which they unveiled during the Property & Liability Resource Bureau (PLRB) Claims Conference, according to a press release.

The new joint development project will begin appearing on Dri-Eaz equipment’s product label beginning in May. The QR codes will provide verified equipment performance data to a mitigation contractor’s job file when scanned from the certain Next Gear Solutions applications. Within seconds, a contractor will be able to scan multiple pieces of equipment into a room for real-time feedback on whether they have too little or too much equipment according to restoration standards.

“We think contractors are going to love this simple enhancement that will make setting up their job that much easier,” Next Gear Vice President of Technical Application Brandon Burton said in the release. “We have been working for a while to create technology that makes applying complex standards simple. This is yet another step in the evolution, and we’re excited to say that there is much more to come.”

The QR codes also allow users to add equipment to inventory for future jobs without cumbersome data entry. In addition, they can log the GPS data of each scan to with job documentation verification and to track the last known location of equipment for accidental and intentional loss prevention.

“There is an exciting future ahead in exploring where hardware meets software. These QR codes are just the beginning of many industry-advancing projects that we expect to come out of our partnership with Next Gear,” John Ormsby, president of LBG (Legend Brands) Distribution. “We are confident that our shared experience in creating the best products to support the best restoration practices will only be multiplied as we continue to innovate together.”

During PLRB in Orlando, Next Gear and Legend will be at booths 126, 705, and 804.