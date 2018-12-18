ROSELLE, IL — December 18, 2018 — Jon-Don, a supplier of equipment, consumables, and expertise to specialty contractors working across multiple industries, has announced a major rebranding campaign to reflect the company’s customer-centric philosophy. Jon-Don launched its rebranding by introducing a new tagline, “Let’s Tackle Your Toughest Jobs,” as well as a full redesign of the company’s website, printed and digital correspondence, graphics, and more.

“Jon-Don has always been about continuous improvement,” said Cesar Lanuza, executive vice president at Jon-Don. “Over the years, we’ve expanded into new markets — from restoration to janitorial to concrete polishing and surface prep — and added all kinds of new capabilities. But we’ve always been about meeting the unmet needs of contractors, facilities managers, and others who work hard every day to keep everything clean and looking great.”

John Paolella, founder and CEO of Jon-Don, added, “This commitment to never settle is what has kept us at the forefront of our industry all these years. It’s why we introduced things like same-day shipping long before our competitors, why we provide free technical support for everyone, and why we offer seminars on everything from mold remediation to small business marketing. And it’s what will carry us forward in such a rapidly changing marketplace. Today, we’re helping thousands of customers across the nation tackle their toughest jobs.”

Jon-Don supplies specialty contractors and in-house service providers with the products, equipment, and expertise they need to keep things clean and looking their best. With multiple distribution centers throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves a range of industries, including carpet cleaning, building service, water and fire restoration, and concrete polishing and surface prep. For more information, call 800-556-6366 or visit www.jondon.com.