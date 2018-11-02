PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL — November 2, 2018 — Jon-Don, a contractor supply company, has opened a temporary restoration support center in Panama City Beach, FL to support disaster restoration professionals dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Located at 11222 Hutchison Blvd., this 27,000-square-foot facility is fully stocked with equipment, antimicrobials and mold-resistant coatings, cleaning supplies, safety gear, and more. Jon-Don’s disaster response team is on site to provide additional support to restoration contractors throughout the affected area.

“Time is the biggest enemy on any restoration job,” said Andy Robinson, Remediation and Technical Safety Manager. “When these large-scale disasters strike, it is even more imperative that restorers have quick access to the equipment and products they need to get the job done. That’s why we moved quickly to open a temporary facility in Panama City Beach — so our customers can get what they need on the job site in a matter of hours, not days. It’s the kind of rolled-up-sleeves approach you can expect from Jon-Don.”

Jon-Don’s Panama City Beach facility is open daily 8 a.m.–5 p.m. until further notice. After-hours pickup is available to customers who call ahead to make arrangements.

For more information about hurricane restoration support at Jon-Don, visit http://www.jondon.com/hurricane-restoration-support or call 800-556-6366.

