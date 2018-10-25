TUSCALOOSA, AL — October 25, 2018 — AFFLINK, a leading sales and marketing organization for the distribution industry, has hired two new employees to join its growing team.

Jennifer Maxwell will take over Ron Wright’s position as Vice President of Member Brands. Wright will move into a new role as Vice President of Strategic Growth for AFFLINK.

Maxwell brings a wide variety of experience to AFFLINK. She has worked in eCommerce, marketing, tactical planning, financial reporting, vendor relations, account development and acquisition, contract negotiations, cost reduction, and employee training and development. Her skills will be an asset to AFFLINK, which is expecting a trend of continued growth.

Jerry “TJ” Knowles will be AFFLINK’s new Sales Manager for the Northwest Region of the U.S.

Knowles brings knowledge of business development in emerging markets with an emphasis on growing revenue. As the company’s newest sales team member, his role will be to help increase sales and profitability for AFFLINK members in his region.

As a sales and marketing organization, AFFLINK connects more than 2000 manufacturers of facility maintenance, packaging, safety, office supply, and industrial supply solutions with over 300 independent distribution experts. AFFLINK aims to improve clients’ profitability by offering market expertise and leading-edge information technology such as the ELEVATE process, which helps organizations uncover opportunities to enhance their overall image, promote a healthier workplace, decrease total costs, increase productivity, and satisfy green and sustainability objectives. For more information, visit https://www.afflink.com/.