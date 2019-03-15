NORTHBROOK, IL — March 15, 2019 — ISSA’s Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) has partnered with Marquette University (MU) to develop an online training course for supply chain management.

Supply chain management has been increasingly recognized as a cornerstone of a successful company, yet there is a widespread industry need to better understand its key elements. The supply chain management program will teach students how to align and coordinate the functions of a supply chain to enhance company performance.

“Supply chains — not companies — compete in today’s economy,” said Marko Bastl, assistant professor of supply chain management at Marquette University’s College of Business Administration. “How we manage the supply chain can become a competitive advantage. Companies need to understand the role that internal functions such as logistics and purchasing play in gaining a competitive edge.”

The supply chain management program will build an understanding of these seven fundamental principles:

Brant Insero, director of education, training, and certification for ISSA, confirmed, “The most successful companies are the ones who are able to effectively align and coordinate these elements into one coherent function.”

Bastl outlined the benefits of completing the program: “You will gain insights into how we can take an integrated view of the various supply chain-related functions — such as customer service, logistics and distribution, purchasing, and supply chain planning — and in doing so maximize our levels of customer service.”

“People in a number of different roles will get a lot of insight from this program,” stated Insero. “Buyers in purchasing departments, production planners, and logistics analysts in particular are good candidates.”

