NORTHBROOK, IL — April 25, 2018 — ISSA recently entered an alliance with the National Organization of Remediators and Mold Inspectors (NORMI) to undertake initiatives that leverage the expertise of both organizations for the mutual benefit of their respective member bases.

ISSA’s duty is to serve by ensuring the sustainability and vitality of the cleaning industry. Education is one of the many areas in which the association serves, as the leading resource in the cleaning industry for training products and services for professional skills and new business methods. This alliance with NORMI will help ISSA maintain and further this objective.

ISSA offers education, training, and certifications under its Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) brand, carefully curated for cleaning industry professionals. Content ranges from workshops for frontline professionals to seminars for managers, trainers, and supervisors. NORMI has an extensive training and certification program and is an approved training provider for states that require licensure in the mold profession.

“Through this strategic alliance, ISSA and NORMI will periodically conduct education, training, and certification programs that will be co-branded under NORMI and the CMI brand,” explained Brant Insero, director of education, training, and certification for ISSA. “Subject matter will include mold assessment and remediation, indoor air quality, and other topics that will benefit and further the goals of members of both associations.”

In addition to the co-branded courses, members from both associations can potentially benefit from discounts on education that the other offers.

“This is a very exciting and important alliance that will impact the industry in many positive ways,” confirmed Doug Hoffman, CEO for NORMI. “Combining our resources will allow NORMI and ISSA to have a broader impact, certify more professionals, help many more people live and work in healthier indoor environments, and provide more benefits and services for our members. Our entire team is thrilled that we have been able to forge this alliance and know that it will be of great benefit to all of our members.”

Insero added, “ISSA is delighted to be partnering with NORMI. We’re working together right now on the structure of the program. Stay tuned for more information.”